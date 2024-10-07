CBI arrests Kakinada Customs Superintendent, another person in bribe case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including Y Srinivasu, a Superintendent of Customs House at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh and representative of a private firm who were intercepted during a transaction and exchange of Rs.3.18 lakh as bribe.



A case was registered by CBI on October 5, 2024 against Srinivasu and Pantham Bharat Kumar, a representative of a Kakinada-based cargo service private firm and unknown public servants and private persons on allegations of demanding bribe and for bribing public servants.

It was alleged that customs officers were receiving bribe for extending undue favours towards customs clearance to the said private firm and other parties. The CBI laid a trap and caught both accused while a bribe transaction took place between them on October 5. The alleged bribe money was recovered from the accused Superintendent, Customs. Both the accused were later arrested.

Rs.22.7 lakh recovered during searches at Sec-bad railway station

During the course of investigation, the CBI conducted searches and recovered an amount of Rs.22.74 lakh from the possession of an Assistant Commissioner, Customs at Secunderabad Railway Station and an amount of Rs.5 lakh from other customs officers.

Searches were also conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Special court for CBI cases and they were sent to judicial custody till October 18.