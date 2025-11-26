CBI Arrests 2 Officials of ESIC in Bribe Case in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Revenue Recovery Officer (RRO) K Sai Kumar and Social Security Officer (SSO) A Ravi Kumar of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Vijayawada, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the instant case on November 25, 2025, against the said accused persons. It was alleged in the complaint that in 2020, the complainant started a proprietorship firm to submit FCI tender bids. He registered the said firm with ESI Corporation.

Due to technical reasons, his firm was debarred by FCI for three years and hence, he could not do any contracts. On November 20, both the accused officials visited the residential premises of the complainant and issued notice of attaching his house. The SSO demanded a bribe of Rs.50,000 (Rs.30,000 for RRO and Rs. 20,000 for himself) to defer the attachment and auction proceedings till December 31, 2025.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Social Security Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from the complainant. Later, both the accused officials were arrested and they would be produced before the Special Judge Court for CBI cases in Vijayawada. Searches are under progress.