CBC and MyBharat Mark Antyodaya Diwas

Vijayawada: The Regional Office of Central Bureau of Communication, Vijayawada, in partnership with MyBharat Vijayawada, commemorated the Antyodaya Diwas at Vijaya Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences for Women in Enikepadu, honouring the birth anniversary of philosopher and social activist Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya's Antyodaya involves uplift of the society's most marginalised members through integral humanism, with emphasis on self-reliance and inclusive development.

Speaking on the occasion, CBC assistant director R. Ramesh Chandra outlined the government's Antyodaya Mission objectives, urging pharmacy students to champion social welfare programmes and contribute to building an inclusive society. He administered the Swachhata Pledge to students and staff, reinforcing their commitment to cleanliness initiatives.

Institute principal Dr. K. Padma Latha encouraged students to also take up social responsibilities along with their studies.

Incidentally, the event coincided with World Pharmacists Day. On the occasion, PMBI nodal officer Allu Hari Krishna spoke on the emerging pharmaceutical technologies.

The programme concluded with a cleanliness drive led by NSS volunteers under programme officer A. Jaya Rami Reddy, as part of the on-going Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign.