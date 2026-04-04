Cavitation Tunnel at NSTL in Vizag to Boost Indian Navy’s Power

Visakhapatnam: The foundation stone laid by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, April 3, for a state-of-the-art Large Cavitation Tunnel (LCT) facility at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam is a step towards India’s quest for technological self-reliance over the seas.

Conceived as a strategic national asset, the facility is expected to transform naval research, enabling the country to indigenously design, develop, and validate equipment, systems, and sub-systems used by sea-faring vessels, including submarines.

The defence minister himself underscored that the LCT project will firmly position India as a formidable naval power and a global leader in defence technology, while ending dependence on foreign facilities for critical testing.

Addressing scientists and personnel at NSTL, Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of the Large Cavitation Tunnel in advancing propulsion systems, reducing noise, and strengthening stealth capabilities. He described it as a foundational backbone for the design and development of submarines and ships, which will support future advancements in naval engineering and maritime defence systems.

The defence minister hailed the project as a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He pointed out that India has achieved self-reliance in several sectors through the combined efforts of domestic industry, academia, MSMEs, youth, and researchers.

DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat briefed Rajnath Singh about NSTL’s projects. They proceeded to the Seakeeping and Manoeuvring Basin, witnessing demonstrations of advanced underwater systems, including torpedoes, naval mines, decoys, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

A live demonstration of a swarm of man-portable AUVs highlighted India’s growing expertise in autonomous maritime operations and the next-generation underwater warfare technologies.

The defence minister commended NSTL for its pioneering work in torpedo systems, underwater mines, decoys, and AUVs, while also recognising the importance of ongoing research in lithium-ion battery development as part of preparing for future wars.

Rajnath Singh asked NSTL to continue its dedicated efforts toward strengthening the country’s security infrastructure. He emphasised that reliable technological support boosts sailors' morale and enhances the operational effectiveness of defence forces.

Those present on the occasion include senior defence personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.