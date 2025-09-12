Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victims to Begin in Andhra Pradesh on Oct 5

Kakinada: The cashless treatment system introduced by the central government for victims of road accidents would be launched by the Andhra Pradesh government on October 5.

Under this scheme, road accident victims would be given treatment in trauma care hospitals for up to a week free of cost. Under the scheme, after the accident, a Transaction Management System ID would be created and forwarded to the police, which would be linked with the state health department.

An account would be opened in the bank in a Trust represented by the district collector.

Under the scheme, the police should register a First Information Report, complete the investigation within 24 hours and upload it in E-Dar (Electronic Detailed Accident Report.) The hospital will provide treatment to the injured person to the extent of `1.50 lakh, without immediate payment.

The central government would later credit the amount to the collector’s trust bank account, which will then credit the sum to the hospital account.

In Kakinada district, 42 private hospitals and 124 government hospitals have been linked to the scheme.

Another central government scheme too is being implemented in the state. In this scheme, in relation to the hit-and-run cases, the Centre would give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased in fatal road accidents and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

Kakinada district transport officer K Sridhar told the Deccan Chronicle that the government has paid the compensation amounts to families of 28 dead persons and to 19 injured persons so far out of the 84 cases reported in the district from December last year. Some 24 cases are pending. In two cases, approval was given for the compensation.