Sattenapally voters upset over not receiving bribes for voting

Palnadu: Voters from the 18th ward took to the streets in protest in Sattenapally. The voters were upset as they hadn’t received the bribe money they were promised for voting.

This led to a confrontation with the local leaders, why the leaders were appearing before them without fulfilling their promise. The incident has caused a stir in the area, highlighting issues of corruption and malpractices in Palnadu.

The polling is underway for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats across the state.