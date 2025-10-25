Cases Filed Against Kaveri Bus Driver, Owners

Kurnool: The Kurnool police have filed cases against the management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels and driver Mutyala Lakshmaiah at the Ulindakonda police station in connection with the bus accident near Chinnatekuru in Kallur mandal.

The case was based on a complaint by passenger Ramesh. Both drivers, Mutyala Lakshmaiah who was at the wheel, and his colleague G Siva Narayana, have been arrested. Cases have been registered against Lakshmaiah under Section 125/A, 106 C and other relevant provisions, holding him and the bus management responsible for the death of 19 passengers. DIG Dr Koya Praveen conducted a site re-construction as part of the investigation to gather further evidence.