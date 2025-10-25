 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Cases Filed Against Kaveri Bus Driver, Owners

Andhra Pradesh
25 Oct 2025 1:34 AM IST

Police arrest two drivers; case filed against Vemuri Kaveri Travels management

Cases Filed Against Kaveri Bus Driver, Owners
x
DIG Dr Koya Praveen conducted a site reconstruction as part of the investigation to gather further evidence. (File Image)

Kurnool: The Kurnool police have filed cases against the management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels and driver Mutyala Lakshmaiah at the Ulindakonda police station in connection with the bus accident near Chinnatekuru in Kallur mandal.

The case was based on a complaint by passenger Ramesh. Both drivers, Mutyala Lakshmaiah who was at the wheel, and his colleague G Siva Narayana, have been arrested. Cases have been registered against Lakshmaiah under Section 125/A, 106 C and other relevant provisions, holding him and the bus management responsible for the death of 19 passengers. DIG Dr Koya Praveen conducted a site re-construction as part of the investigation to gather further evidence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kurnool police case filed 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X