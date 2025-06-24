Case Filed Against YS Jagan Over Guntur Chilli Yard Visit

Guntur: Another case has been registered against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Nallapadu police have booked a case in connection with his visit to the Guntur chilli yard on February 19.

Jagan had visited the yard to interact with chilli farmers, but the visit took place when MLC election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place. Police allege that YSRCP leaders, including Jagan, entered the yard without prior permission and created a commotion. Notably, the chilli yard operates under the state's Marketing Department, and political speeches are prohibited in such premises during the election code.

As a result, police have registered a case against Jagan and several other YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu, Lella Appireddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu, Modugula Venugopal Reddy, and others. The Nallapadu police have served 41A notices, summoning them for questioning at the police station.

It may be recalled that another case is already pending against Jagan over the death of a man named Singayya during his visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.