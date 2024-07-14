Case filed against Allagadda MLA’s husband, followers









According to the police, Bhargava Ram’s followers attacked Chakali Seenu, a follower of Bhuma Kishore Reddy, from Lingamdinne village in Allagadda. A video of the incident, showing them hitting Seenu with a jeep and shouting ‘Jai Bhooma Akhila, Jai Bhargav, Jai Bhooma Vikhyat,’ went viral on social media.On Friday, Seenu visited a medical store in Allagadda for medication due to his ill health. As he was returning to Lingamdinne on a bike with a friend, Bhargava Ram's followers chased them in a vehicle and rammed into their bike, causing both Seenu and his friend to fall. The assailants then got out of the vehicle, beat Seenu with sticks and rods, and took him to the MLA's house. The other young man was beaten till he fell unconscious and thrown into the fields after begging for Seenu's life. The police later took Seenu to Nandyala Government Hospital and registered a case. Bhuma Kishore Reddy, who visited the injured Seenu, demanded swift action. Allagadda town sub-inspector Naveena confirmed that a case had been filed based on the complaint.