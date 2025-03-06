 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Police book case against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 1:34 PM IST

The complaint alleges that Duvvada made inappropriate comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Police book case against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas
x
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas

A case has been registered against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas following a complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Adapa Manikyala Rao with the Nagarampalem police in Guntur. The complaint alleges that Duvvada made inappropriate comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Additionally, local Jana Sena leaders have filed complaints against Duvvada at various police stations across the state, including Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Avanigadda, Thiruvur, and Nidadavol rural police stations. They have condemned his remarks against Pawan Kalyan and demanded appropriate action.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Duvvada Srinivas 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X