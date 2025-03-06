Police book case against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas

A case has been registered against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas following a complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Adapa Manikyala Rao with the Nagarampalem police in Guntur. The complaint alleges that Duvvada made inappropriate comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Additionally, local Jana Sena leaders have filed complaints against Duvvada at various police stations across the state, including Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Avanigadda, Thiruvur, and Nidadavol rural police stations. They have condemned his remarks against Pawan Kalyan and demanded appropriate action.





