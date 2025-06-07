Case Booked Against Boyapati Appa Rao Over Demolition of Satavahana College Building

Vijayawada: Police have registered a case against Boyapati Appa Rao and others on charges of illegal demolition of a building at Satavahana College, which was established by the Sri Durga Malleswara Educational Society at Seetaramapuram in the city. The incident took place during the early hours of Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Suryaraopeta police booked Appa Rao and others under charges including illegal demolition, criminal trespass, and mischief.

A long-standing ownership dispute over the 5.16-acre land has been brewing between the Educational Society and Appa Rao. Sources said the Society had purchased the land from Appa Rao some time ago, but he later laid claim to it, erecting signboards asserting his ownership.

The Society’s secretary had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which ruled in favour of the Society. However, Appa Rao has since challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, where the case is currently pending.

Following the demolition, a large number of students gathered at the spot, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of Boyapati Srikrishna, who they allege was instrumental in carrying out the demolition without prior notice. Students expressed concern over the loss of a key college building and the uncertainty it has created.