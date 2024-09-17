Carpenter stabbed to death during Ganesh procession

Visakhapatnam: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by persons known to him during the Ganesh immersion procession at Official Colony, under One-Town Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam city, police said. Officers suspect an old rivalry could be the motive behind the attack. The deceased, identified as B Ramu, was a carpenter and a resident of Rangireeju Street, here.

The accused was identified as G. Sateesh, Rajesh and a few others. Locals said Ramu and Sateesh had engaged in a verbal duel during a liquor party in a bar a month ago. It is believed Ramu and Sateesh had a physical altercation on that occasion. Sateesh nursed a grudge on Ramu and decided to eliminate him. When Ramu and his uncle were returning from the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Monday night, Sateesh, Rajesh and a few others attacked Ramu with knives and fled from the spot. Ramu was found dead in a pool of blood on the road with stab wounds on his head and neck. Ramu’s uncle managed to escape from the attack.



