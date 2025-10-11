Caravan Tourism to Make Waves in AP

Visakhapatnam:Caravan tourism will take off in a big way in Andhra Pradesh as a private entity, Oji Group, is signing an MoU with the state tourism development corporation next week.

The group has acquired one bus and this has been put on trial in Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The bus with a capacity to carry 12 passengers offers them a sleeping space, a micro-oven, a toilet, a refrigerator and tents.













“We will carry the tourists to a distance of 150 km and back in 24 hours. The offer includes overnight stay and sleep in either camps (tents) or the bus itself,’’ said CEO of Oji Group, Sivaji.

Sivaji told Deccan Chronicle that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who spent some time in the bus, was highly impressed and promised the PPP partner that caravan tourism would be developed in a big way.

“Caravan tourism is incorporated in 2024-2029 tourism policy that focuses on the development of caravan parks too for enhancing tourism experience and comfort. The idea is to develop modern and sustainable wayside amenities for tourists in remote and restricted areas,” he noted.

The policy also stresses on safety and security in tourism circuits, procedures for destination development, the construction of parking bays with requisite services, provision of restroom facilities, and responsibilities pertaining to health and hygiene, along with eco-friendly practices and specific incentives applicable to caravan tourism.

Sivaji said the policy also aims at developing 25 caravan parks across the major tourism circuits in AP within the next 5 years, ensuring access to essential and eco-friendly amenities. The target is to ply 150 caravans to enhance mobility and accommodation in remote and underserved destinations, he stated.

The project would generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities by involving local communities in caravan services, hospitality and cultural experiences. This is expected to increase footfall by 20 per cent annually in targeted regions through improved accessibility and unique travel experiences.

The caravan parks would have camping and bonfire zones, outdoor games, nature walks and bird watching, Sivaji said.