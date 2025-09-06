Car with Four Persons Plunges into Nagarjunasagar Left Canal

Nalgonda: A car, in which four persons were reportedly travelling, plunged into the Nagarjunasagar left canal at Gollagudem of Khammam Rural mandal in the late night of Friday. It was believed that the car, going to Khammam from Warangal, fell into the canal after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

With the canal full and water flowing swiftly, the car was submerged. On getting information, Khammam Rural police rushed to the place and attempted to retrieve the car from the canal using a crane. The strong currents became a hurdle to the police efforts.

Police could not confirm the number of occupants. It was stared that the car doors were not open, leading to fears that the occupants may still be trapped inside the vehicle.