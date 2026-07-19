Car Overturns on Tirumala Second Ghat Road; Five Devotees Injured

Tirumala: A car overturned on the second ghat road in Tirumala on Sunday morning after losing control near the link road. Five devotees from Hyderabad, who were travelling from Tirupati to Tirumala, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The vehicle reportedly rammed into a safety wall before overturning. The incident led to a temporary traffic disruption, with vehicles stranded along the stretch.

Ghat road security personnel rushed to the spot, cleared the vehicle, and restored traffic movement.