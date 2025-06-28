Car Mishap: HC Directs Police Not To Initiate Coercive Steps Against Jagan, Others

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Nallapadu police not to initiate any coercive actions against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, vis-a-vis the recent car mishap.

On Friday, a single judge bench of Justice K Srinivasa Reddy held a hearing here on the petitions filed by Jagan Reddy and others to quash the case booked by the Nallapadu police against the YSRC chief as also MP YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Venkataramaiah and Vidadala Rajani, and Jagan’s personal secretary K Nageswara Reddy.

The court asked as to how a case could be booked against those travelling in a car if it met with an accident. The regular practice is of booking a case against the car driver, the court noted.

The court observed that mishaps occurred even if all security measures were adhered to, as was the case with Kumbh Mela.

Petitioners’ counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that while all the accused were travelling in the car, they were not related to the death of Singaiah.

He argued that though the Guntur SP announced initially that the car bearing registration number AP 26 CE 0001 was involved in the mishap, he changed his script three days later.

However, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas argued that the petitioners were trying to cover up the mishap. Even after knowing about the death of Singaiah under their car, they failed to inform the police, he said.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the case for its next hearing on July 1.