Lokesh wants to meet viral APSRTC dancer

Amaravati: Impressed by a video in which a driver of the state-run transport corporation is seen dancing to “Kili Kiliye” song from Junior NTR starrer Devara movie, Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said he will meet the dancer after returning from the US.

When a netizen pointed out that the driver was suspended over his dance moves, the minister said he will be immediately reinstated. The dance video by a driver of Tuni depot of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) went viral with even Lokesh saying “Superb dance brother keep it”. “I hope the bus passengers had as great a time watching the performance as I did, without any complaints!”

Lokesh said on X on October 26. However, a netizen tagging the minister said the driver was suspended after the video surfaced. In response to that, Lokesh said the “suspension” will be revoked and he will be taken back into work. “The suspension orders will be revoked, and he will be taken back to work immediately. I will meet him personally when I come back,” he said.

Lokesh is currently touring the US. An official of APSRTC told PTI that the driver, an outsourced employee, was not suspended and is on duty.