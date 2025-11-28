Capital Status for Amaravati: AP Urges Centre to Issue Official Notification

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that the state government has requested the central government to issue a notification, formally recognising Amaravati as the state's capital.

Naidu said discussions would continue with the Centre regarding the extension of the capital gains tax exemption period for the farmers of the capital region.

The Chief Minister met Amaravati capital region’s farmers at the Secretariat to address their concerns and reaffirm the state's commitment to justice for them. He assured them that the fruits of the capital's development would first and foremost benefit Amaravati farmers.

Naidu said approvals for land pooling of riverbed lands have been given. Further issues are to be resolved through the three-member committee, which meets regularly to review farmers' problems. He pledged to engage directly with them if necessary and promised regular review of their concerns.

The CM spoke candidly about the importance of Amaravati as the growth engine for Andhra Pradesh and stressed that the capital’s development benefits must first reach the farmers. He reminded farmers not to sell returnable plots prematurely, in view of the steady rise in the land prices.

Naidu outlined ambitious development plans, including the creation of a temple modelled on Tirumala, the establishment of technology hubs like BITS Pilani and Quantum Valley, and the setting up of an aerospace city near Tirupati on 5,000 acres allotted to the government.

Referring to the Hyderabad model's success, he highlighted how land values had surged from modest rates to up to 1170 crore per acre in some places. He acknowledged farmers' demands for increasing Floor Space Index (FSI) and promised to consider them after due discussion.

Farmers expressed their collective willingness to cooperate fully with the government’s second phase of land pooling for Amaravati and announced the formation of an Amaravati Development Association.

They sought clarity and responsibility from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) regarding the benefits and risks related to FSI enhancements. They also recognised gaps in awareness among farmers about some issues and warned that any missteps could ultimately harm them.

The meeting was attended by Union minister of state for communication and rural development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar, senior officials from CRDA and municipal department, and Guntur district collector Thameem Ansaria.