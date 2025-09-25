Can't Give LoP Status to Jagan Fearing Him: AP Assembly Speaker

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu on Thursday said he cannot grant the LoP status to YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy out of fear for the opposition leader and indicated rules don't allow him the recognition.

Citing rules, he said the YSRCP does not have the required number of MLAs for Reddy to get the Leader of Opposition status. "He (Jagan) asks why can't they give (opposition leader status) without the numbers? We have some rules. We will go by them only, how will I do it (opposition leader status) out of fear (for Jagan)?" asked Ayyannapatrudu, addressing the Assembly.

According to the Speaker, Reddy has approached the high court challenging the rejection of his plea for LoP status and is now planning to move the Supreme Court.

With just 11 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, the YSRCP does not meet the necessary threshold to be recognised as the official opposition party, which requires a minimum of 18 MLAs.

Comparing the Assembly to a "temple" and the Speaker as its priest, Ayyannapatrudu said he cannot grant Reddy the blessing (LoP status), which God did not bestow.

"I told recently, if this (Assembly) is a temple then I am the priest in it. God has to give the blessings. God did not give you blessings (Leader of Opposition status), that is why he gave you 11 (MLAs). How can I bless you as a priest," asked the Speaker.

In a democracy, one can win or lose, but all leaders should prioritise the state's development, he said. The Speaker advised the former CM to use the Assembly to discuss public issues and assured that the government would respond to his questions.

He criticised Reddy for not attending the assembly sessions and preventing his party MLAs from doing so. Ayyannapatrudu also questioned the purpose of sending two questions to the House everyday, while skipping the sessions. "...this is undemocratic. I feel there is a need for all people to condemn this," he added.