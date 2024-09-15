Cancellation of weekly off in Vizag's Rythu Bazaars

Visakhapatnam: The district collectorate of Visakhapatnam has recently ordered the cancellation of the weekly day off for four out of the fourteen Rythu Bazars in the city. This decision has led to dissatisfaction among stakeholders. Farmers and traders from the Seethammadhara and Narasimha Nagar Rythu Bazars, as well as representatives from DWCRA communities, have voiced their concerns to Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnukumar Raju. They have requested his intervention to reconsider this decision, emphasising that their livelihoods are closely tied to these markets.

Stakeholders argue that all other Rythu Bazaars in the state observe a weekly day off, a practice that is preferred by most in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, they have raised concerns about rising rents but stress that their primary issue is the removal of the weekly closure. They have urged public representatives and authorities to reconsider the matter and advocate for the continuation of the weekly day off, alongside a reduction in rent.