Calls to Cyclone Control Rooms Must Be Answered Without Delay: Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the intensifying Cyclone Ditwah, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday reviewed the situation from the Secretariat through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS). She held a video conference with the district collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya to assess preparedness.

RTGS secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, CEO Prakhar Jain and senior officials joined the review. The minister directed all departments to remain on high alert today and tomorrow and to issue timely warnings to residents in vulnerable areas. Preventing loss of life was a collective responsibility, she stressed.

Anitha instructed that every call made to cyclone control rooms must be attended to without delay. She asked officials to be deployed in disaster-prone areas, clear uprooted trees, broken hoardings and other obstructions, and restore power supply immediately in the event of outages.

District collectors informed the minister that precautionary measures were in place and that arrangements had been made to evacuate people to rehabilitation centres if required.