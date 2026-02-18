Call to Upgrade Kovur CHC Into 100-Bed Area Hospital Raised in Assembly

Nellore: Highlighting the growing healthcare needs of nearly two lakh people, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy urged the government to upgrade the existing 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kovur into a 100-bed Area Hospital.

Raising the issue in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the MLA said the Kovur CHC is the only major healthcare facility serving residents of Kovur, Kodavalur and Vidavalur mandals. With a steady rise in population and medical needs, the present infrastructure has become grossly inadequate, causing severe hardship to patients.

She pointed out that Kovur’s strategic location between two busy national highways makes road accidents frequent. In emergency cases, victims are often referred to Nellore, and delays caused by traffic congestion have resulted in avoidable loss of lives. “If Kovur has a 100-bed hospital with emergency care facilities, many precious lives can be saved,” she asserted. Drawing attention to the plight of kidney patients, Prashanthi Reddy said the single dialysis unit at the Nellore GGH is overburdened, forcing patients to wait for long hours or seek costly treatment at private hospitals.

She appealed for the establishment of a dialysis unit at Kovur Hospital to cater to rural patients closer to home. The MLA stressed that upgrading the Kovur CHC to a 100-bed hospital would enable specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics and orthopaedics, along with modern laboratory facilities. This, she said, would significantly reduce pressure on the district headquarters hospital and ensure timely, quality healthcare for the people of the Kovur constituency.