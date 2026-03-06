Call To Speak Out Against Food Adulteration: Minister Yadav

Vijayawada: Calling for greater public vigilance, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has urged citizens to raise their voice against food adulteration and promptly report violations.

Speaking in the assembly on Friday, the minister said public participation, along with government action, is essential to curb the growing menace of adulterated food.

Responding to questions raised by MLAs Galla Madhavi and Adireddy Srinivas, the minister said the government is strengthening the food inspection mechanism, which had weakened earlier, posing risks to public health.

He noted that the state is reinforcing the Institute of Preventive Medicine’s food safety wing, intensifying surprise inspections and laboratory testing of food samples.

Between 2023-24 and January 2026, officials tested 16,730 samples, of which 1,407 were found unsafe, substandard, or sold under fake brands. Cases are being prosecuted in courts and penalties imposed, he said.

However, the existing law provides a maximum jail term of only six months for unsafe food, which does not sufficiently deter offenders. The state would consult the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to introduce stricter regulations.

The minister also warned about the use of synthetic food colours in items such as chilli chicken and even jaggery to enhance appearance. Such chemicals can seriously harm health and may cause diseases like cancer, he cautioned.

To strengthen testing, new state-level laboratories are planned in Tirumala, Tirupati, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Guntur. Efforts are under way to obtain NABL accreditation. Out of 720 sanctioned posts in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, only 144 are currently filled, though the CM has recently approved recruitment for 150 additional posts.

The minister said the government is also monitoring e-commerce “dark stores,” with 277 operating in the state. These outlets must obtain FSSAI licences and are subject to inspections under food safety norms.