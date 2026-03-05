Call to Prevent Teenage Pregnancies in AP

Vijayawada:AP Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja has called for preventing teenage pregnancies in the state.

A state-level consultation was held for coming up with strategies to prevent teenage pregnancies in Andhra Pradesh, involving departments like women development and child welfare, police, tribal welfare and health and NGOs.



Speaking on the occasion here on Wednesday, Sailaja underscored the need to create awareness to prevent child marriages and teenage pregnancies not only to the children but also to their parents. She called for providing skill development to the youth to help them get employment.



Later, she told the media that teenage pregnancies were being reported in parts of AP and they were more in agency areas like Paderu and in Kurnool also. She called for training on vocational courses to the girls aged 15 to 16 years and above to help them become strong financially.

