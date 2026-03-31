Call to Mark Amaravati Founder’s Birth Anniversary as State Event

Vijayawada: Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, national vice-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Panchayati Parishad and chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee, has urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to declare the 266th birth anniversary of Raja Vasireddy Venkataadri Naidu as a state event.

The representation was submitted at the Chief Minister’s office in the Velagapudi Secretariat on Tuesday, followed by discussions with principal secretary (political) J. Syamala Rao.

Veeranjaneyulu said observing the birth anniversary on April 27, 2026, would highlight the contributions of the Amaravati founder and inspire future generations.

Raja Vasireddy Venkataadri Naidu (1761–1817) ruled from 1783 to 1816 and developed Amaravati as a centre of trade, culture and religion after shifting his capital from Chintapalli to Dharanikota.

His reign saw the development of civic infrastructure, including streets, palaces and tanks, while trade flourished in the region. He also built or renovated over 100 temples, including Amaralingeswara Swamy in Amaravati, Panakala Narasimha Swamy in Mangalagiri and Nageswara Swamy in Chebrolu.