Call To Include All Godavari Estuaries In Akhanda Godavari Project

Kakinada: As the foundation has been laid for the Akhanda Godavari project in the context of the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027, the people of erstwhile east and west Godavari districts are urging the central and state governments to broadbase the project.

They want the project to cover all the pilgrim and tourism centres in the region. There are many ancient, historic shrines and tourist places, including famous temples as also rich cultural and heritage sites, they averred.

Many Godavari and canal ghats are in dilapidated conditions and there is a requirement for establishment of new ghats for the convenience of the people.

They said the government should focus on such temples and the villages and develop the road and rail transport facilities in these areas. There are some Pancharama Kshetras in the two Godavari districts like the Ksheera Rama Lingeswara temple at Bhimavaram, the

Someswara Swamy temple at Palakollu, the Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Draksharama and the Chalukya KumaraRama Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot. There are also the famous Kukkuteswara Swamy temple including the Puruhuthika Devi temple at Pithapuram, the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

temple at Antarvedi, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples at Appanapalli, Vadapalli and Amalapuram, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Swamy temple at Penugonda in West Godavari district, the Sri Vigneswara Swamy temple at Ainavilli, the Veereswara Swamy temple at Muramalla, Kshana Mukhteswara Swamy temple at Mummidivaram, Someswara Swamy temple at Kotipalli, the Eswara temple at Palivela, the Mandeswara Swamy temple at Mandapalli near

Recently, the Kundaleswara Swamy temple at Kundaleswaram near Muramalla has become

very famous. The people of the respective villages propose that the governments should focus on these areas and provide facilities

The state government is also urged to exert pressure on the Railways for speedy completion of the Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line. The Konaseema Railway Sadhana Samithi convener Subrahmanyam told Deccan Chronicle that three bridges that are about to be completed near the Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line and that the land acquisition process has been completed from Kotipalli to Janupalli near Amalapuram.

