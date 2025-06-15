Call To Appoint PRC Commissioner: APNGGO

VIJAYAWADA: The gazetted and non-gazetted officers’ association state president Alaparthi Vidyasagar has urged the government to appoint a commissioner to the pay revision commission. He said the appointment was pending since July 2023.

DV Ramana of Vizianagaram district was elected the association’s state general secretary on Sunday. The election was conducted under the co-option system at the APNGGO state office. District presidents, secretaries and executive committee members from across the state participated in the election.

Speaking to the media, Alaparthi Vidyasagar expressed concern that the present government did not solve some issues of the employees. He, however, agreed that the government has resumed timely salary payments and reinstated financial benefits of over ₹ 30,000 crore.

“We seek payment of three pending DAs, resolution of issues of the employee health card scheme, including deposit of the deducted amounts with hospitals, and early convening of the joint staff Council meeting, which has not been held for months.