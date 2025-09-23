Call From 3 Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh to Change Districts Gains Steam

Kakinada: A demand from people to shift their three constituencies to other districts is gaining steam.

A contention is that the district headquarters are “far away” from their constituencies, resulting in travel difficulties for them to get their official work done.

They also cite a pre-poll promise Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had made to solve such problems.

Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency is now under the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The people of the constituency from mandals Kajuluru, K Gangavaram, Ramachandrapuram Rural and from Ramachandrapuram town are unanimously seeking their inclusion in Kakinada district.

They formed a joint action committee and are agitating for the cause. Its chairman and the former president of Ramachandrapuram bar association, Magapu Ammiraju, told Deccan Chronicle that Ramachandrapuram should not have been included in Konaseema district. He said, “Ramachandrapuram is located on this side of Godavari, and Konaseema is on the other side of Godavari.’’

The region has a geographical contiguity with Kakinada district, he said.

Ammiraju said, “Generally, when we want to go to the district headquarters, Amalapuram, they have to cross the Godavari through punts. But, due to the floods and heavy rains, the punts are closed for 7 to 8 months every year. So we have to go to Amalapuram with a travel of 65 to 80km. But, the distance to Kakinada is only some 20 to 40km.”

He said that the JAC submitted representations to the cabinet sub-committee and to Labour Minister Vasamsetty Subhash, who represents Ramachandrapuram constituency.

Already, the Kajuluru mandal in the constituency has been included in Kakinada district and the mandal people have expressed their solidarity to their cause, he said.

If the Ramachandrapuram constituency is included in Kakinada district, two Pancharama Kshetras—Draksharama and Samalkot —and two Ashtadasa Pethams—Manikyamba and Puruhoothika — would come under one district.

In Mandapeta constituency, JAC chairman Kamana Prabhakara Rao, who has submitted representations to the subcommittee and to the district officials, said, “At present, we have to go to Amalapuram, a distance of 80km, instead of Rajamahendravaram, that is only 8 to 20km away.”

He said Chandrababu Naidu had promised the region’s people to include the constituency in East Godavari district. “If Ramachandrapuram and Mandapeta constituencies are separated from Konaseema, there would be only five constituencies in the district.”

The people of Alamuru mandal in Kothapeta constituency have urged the government should include the mandal in East Godavari instead of Konaseema. Previously, the Kajuluru and Pedapudi mandals had been included in Kakinada district.

In Nuzvid constituency, the people want the government to include them in NTR District. Though the present headquarters Eluru and NTR District headquarters, Vijayawada, are set the same distance away from the constituency, the people of Nuzvid go to Vijayawada for marketing, education and medical requirements.

Housing minister K Pardha Saradhi had stated some time ago that if Nuzvid and Kaikaluru constituencies were included in NTR districts, the Eluru district would be left with only five districts. The people reminded the minister of the promise Naidu had made during the elections.