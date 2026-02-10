Call For Release Of Fee Reimbursement Amounts To Private Colleges

KAKINADA: Private colleges association president TK Visweswara Reddy staged a relay fast near the Gokavaram Bus Stand in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, demanding that the state government release ₹7,000 crore towards fees reimbursement to the private colleges.

Reddy said that the colleges faced a serious financial crisis due to the non-release of this fund by the government and they were unable to pay salaries to their faculty members and the staff.

SFI East Godavari district president K Raja Ratna alleged that the YSRC government had issued GO 77, excluding PG courses in private colleges from fees reimbursement. The present government was also following the same GO, he said.

He said education minister Nara Lokesh had promised before the 2024 elections that fee reimbursement would be done. MLAs should discuss the issue in the Assembly, release the funds, and apply the scheme to PG students too, he said.

In Kakinada district, SFI staged a protest in front of the collector's office to press these demands. SFI Kakinada president T Raja said they would hold an agitation on these demands soon.