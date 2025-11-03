Call For Developing Basic Infra In MSME Parks: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of MSME Kondapalli Srinivas has called for developing basic infrastructure like water, roads and power expeditiously in the MSME parks coming up in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The minister held a review meeting with the officials from MSME and APIIC here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister told the officials to come up with an action plan to develop MSMEs in a big way as the state government was coming up with new industrial policy.

He called for efforts to help the entrepreneurs to avail a series of industrial incentives being provided by the state government to them and also asked them to avoid any delay in giving permissions.

He wanted the industrial policy to be framed on the lines of industrial policies being adopted in overseas and other states in the country.