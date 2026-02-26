Call For AI-based Assessment Of Groundwater Resources

Vijayawada: Central Ground Water Board member N. Varadaraj on Wednesday stressed the need for extensive use of artificial intelligence in the estimation, management and utilisation of groundwater resources.

Speaking at a workshop on Andhra Pradesh’s groundwater data and aquifer mapping held in Vijayawada, he said changing climatic conditions, reduced rainfall and depletion of groundwater tables due to over-extraction necessitate scientific data analysis for effective planning.

Varadaraj said AI-driven tools could help generate accurate assessments, improve maintenance of groundwater resources and support sustainable usage patterns.