Call for Action After Dalit Student's Injury in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Kottapalli Venkataramana, general secretary of the Bahujan Welfare Association, has called for immediate action against Telugu teacher Nagari Arun Kumar, following an incident where a Dalit student, Chenna Kumar, suffered a critical eye injury at Paidi Bhimavaram ZP High School in Srikakulam district.

During a media conference, Venkataramana criticized the teacher's negligence in securing timely medical treatment, which he believes worsened the student's condition. He expressed frustration over the inaction of local authorities, including the Srikakulam District Collector and DEO, who have failed to address the situation.