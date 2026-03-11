CAG Report Exposed Financial Indiscipline: Jagan

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed what he termed as the ‘financial indiscipline’ of the ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the report vindicated the YSRC’s long-standing claims that the coalition government had borrowed heavily without transparency. He pointed out that the present government had taken loans amounting to ₹3.2 lakh crore in just two years, while the total borrowings during the five-year tenure of the YSRC government stood at ₹3.31 lakh crore.

He questioned where the borrowed funds had been spent, stating that the coalition’s much-publicised “Super Six” promises remain unimplemented while state revenues have declined. According to him, rising fiscal deficit and mounting borrowings indicate “rampant corruption and pilferage,” alleging that the ruling coalition was taking a cut in sectors ranging from sand and land to mines and liquor.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also criticised the recently concluded 16-day Assembly Budget Session, claiming it failed to address questions of public interest raised by the Opposition. Instead, he alleged, the government used the Session to spread “false propaganda” and target the YSRC.

Jagan Mohan Reddy further accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the Tirupati laddu controversy and avoiding answers on allegations related to ghee procurement and price hikes.

The former chief minister also raised concerns over farmers’ welfare, women’s safety and the alleged discontinuation or dilution of several welfare schemes, asserting that the government had neither continued the previous programmes nor implemented its own electoral promises.