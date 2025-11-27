VISAKHAPATNAM: The coastal city of Visakhapatnam is witnessing a growing trend of pet-friendly establishments. There are now over 10 restaurants and cafes that welcome humans along with their animal pets.

Family members no longer have to choose between dining out, or at least one of them staying home with their furry companions.

Such facility is a first, though there are other pet-centric organisations, including more than 30 pet spas, 10 vehicle spas for pets, and even pet fashion shows.

The pet-friendly trend started with a restaurant at the Bheemili Beach along the shoreline, with both indoor and sea-facing arrangements. Those with pets can savour continental and regional specialties, while their companions enjoy the beach atmosphere.

The Resto Cafe in Sagarnagar took the next step. It is a two-level establishment, featuring a dedicated floor for furry companions, complete with a swimming pool and various amenities designed specifically for pets, while their owners dine.

The café provides spa services, haircuts, bathing, and grooming for dogs, while their owners relax with friends over food and drinks.

Dr. Mithilesh Bharadwaj, owner of an American Spitz, shares his experience: "As a pet parent, I want to involve my companion in every aspect of life. My profession leaves me with limited free time, mostly during meals. When I want to dine out, I often face the guilt of leaving my pet behind. Pet-friendly establishments are turning my outing into a shared experience for both of us. We enjoy a meal together. "

G. Kaya, a third-year engineering student, said, "I've never been to a cafe like this before. It might be fun to visit such places. I don't have a pet because my parents won't allow it. But I would love to go and explore what makes the pet-friendly places enjoyable."

However, there is a counter opinion. Hitesh Agarwal says, "I'm afraid of dogs and have never had one. I don't want to go to such a café, because it would make me uncomfortable."

Bhasa, one of the cafe owners, explained, "I have a pet shop and wanted to expand my business. So, I have opened this cafe." He disclosed that many people have liked this concept, which is a common thing in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. “But something like this in Visakhapatnam is a different thing, and people are liking it,” he stated.