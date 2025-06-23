Cabinet Sub-Panel Allots Lands to 10 Entities

Vijayawada: The cabinet sub-committee on land allotments in capital Amaravati decided at its 18th meeting held here on Monday to release plots for 10 new entities.

It allotted lands to six entities, made some changes in the allotted lands to four entities and revoked the previous allotments to two entities.

Municipal administration minister P Narayana disclosed details of the meeting. He said the panel made fresh allotment of land to six entities as follows: two acres to the income tax department, two acres to the AP Rural Bank, 0.4 acres to the Central Bank of India and 0.5 acres to the Intelligence Bureau, 0.5 acres to the Bureau of Immigration and two acres to the BJP to set up its office.

The land allotment made in 2014-19 was revised to four entities. These include two acres to the CBI, two acres to the Geological Survey of India, five acres to state forensic science lab and three acres to AP cooperative bank.

Allotments made to two entities during 2014-19 were revoked, namely to Gail India pvt ltd and Ambica Agarbatthi.

During 2014-19, as many 130 entities had been allotted 1,270 acres of land. After the YSR Congress government assumed charge and came up with a plan to develop three capitals, several of these entities went away. “We are now holding consultations with them to bring them back to the state.”

The minister said so far 64 entities were allotted 884 acres of land and 10 more entities would be allotted plots shortly, so that they would start their works.

Nearly 10,000 labourers were working in the capital city now. Once the rainfall season gets over, the number of workers is expected to go up to 20,000, he said.

The cabinet sub committee meeting was attended by minister Narayana and industries minister TG Bharat while finance minister Payyavula Keshav and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh joined it in online mode.