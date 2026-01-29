Cabinet Nod For Plans To Boost Infra, Healthcare, Energy, Sports

Vijayawada: In a marathon meeting on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took a series of landmark decisions spanning infrastructure, healthcare, energy and sports.

To complete construction of 2.61 lakh houses by June 2026, the cabinet approved a government guarantee for AP-TIDCO to secure a ₹4,451 crore term-loan from HUDCO. The weekly meeting was presided over by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.In a major fillip to the North Andhra region, the cabinet approved the allotment of 9.04 acres in Yendada, Visakhapatnam, to the Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. The land, valued at approximately `192.51 crore, would house a world-class healthcare, education and research centre.Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, who briefed the media, said this would transform Visakhapatnam into a global medical hub.The cabinet ratified the upgrade of the Piduguralla government medical college, increasing its bed capacity to 420 and sanctioning 600 posts to meet NMC norms.Recognising the stellar performance of Arjuna Awardee and ace athlete Jyothi Yarraji on the international stage, the cabinet approved the allotment of a 500-square-yard residential plot for her in Visakhapatnam and promised her a Group-1 cadre job (excluding deputy collector) upon completion of her degree course.Previously, the state had extended a financial support worth `1.28 crore for her training and by way of incentives.Reaffirming the state’s commitment to the Housing for All mission, the cabinet approved securing a `4,451 crore term loan from HUDCO through APTIDCO. The objective is to complete 2.61 lakh PMAY (U) houses by June 2026.The chief minister set an ambitious target to provide permanent housing to all eligible poor citizens by 2029, with 7.50 lakh new units planned.In a move to resolve farmers' Vastu concerns in Amaravati, the cabinet authorised APCRDA to cancel 112 "road-hit" plots and provide alternatives through a lottery, provided the plots haven't been mutated.The state’s renewable energy sector received a boost with land allotments for solar projects in Tadipatri, Galiveedu, and Gani. This apart, Reliance Industries would set up compressed biogas plants in Prakasam district.The cabinet also approved land transfers for development of an industrial hub near the Ramayapatnam port and a mega textile park in Kurnool.Nod has also been given for acquiring 1831 acres of land in villages like Ravuru and Chevuru located in the surroundings of Ramayapatnam port for industrial development.Another decision was to allocate 12.59 acres of land to the AP tourism authority at Nandakota village in Anantagiri mandal of ASR district for development of a five star resort - cum - convention centre along with an amusement theme park to promote tourism in tribal areas and generate employment. The project would be taken up in the name of Eco-Isle.The Polavaram Project has been allocated `247.12 crore for additional stone excavation at the ECRF dam site and ₹4.49 crore for navigation tunnel works.As for Tirumala, the cabinet approved senior-level promotions for medical staff in TTD hospitals and removed the discriminatory term "leprosy" from the SV Vedic University Act.On welfare, the cabinet enhanced the loan limit for APSBCL by ₹11,850 crore to fund SC/ST and BC welfare programmes.The cabinet gave its nod to the APCRDA commissioner to transfer the landless poor pension to a set of minor children, who lost both their parents in the Amaravati capital villages.