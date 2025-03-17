Cabinet nod for help to handloom workers and powerloom units

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh cabinet at its meeting on Monday approved several proposals and initiatives, including a provision of free electricity for handloom workers (up to 200 units) and powerlooms (up to 500 units) in line with the TD-led alliance’s poll promise.

The cabinet meeting also approved the recommendations of the one-member commission on the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SC) in Andhra Pradesh.



It approved the renaming of YSR District to YSR Kadapa District.



Nod has also been given to the change of name for YSR Tadigadapa Municipality to Tadigadapa Municipality under the AP Municipalities Act, 1965.



The cabinet approved the proposal to authorize grants for the next expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25 under the provisions of Article 205 of the Indian Constitution.



On higher education and schools, the cabinet agreed for the establishment of Vasireddy Venkatadri International Technological University (VVITU) in Pedakakani, Guntur district, under the Brownfield category. A bill to amend the AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2016 was also approved.



Nod was also given to the introduction of the Teachers Transfer Regulation Act, 2025, which will regulate teacher transfers in government, district, mandal and municipal schools across the state.



As for the proposals on municipal administration and urban development department, the cabinet approved the review of land allocations to various entities in the Amaravati CRDA region. It decided to take necessary actions based on the recommendations of a ministerial team.



Additionally, the cabinet approved the review of land allocation rules and regulations concerning the Amaravati land distribution.



Approval was given for execution of the balance works of 400KV DC lines rerouting at a cost of `390.06 crore, along with the rerouting of 220KV EHV lines via underground cables (UG Cables) from N10 to N13 at a cost of `1,082.44 crore.



The cabinet granted administrative approval for the construction of roads, floodwater drainage canals and expansion of roads up to NH-16 at an estimated cost of `834.46 crore in Amaravati.



The construction of roads and floodwater drainage channels, along with road expansion in Mangalagiri, was approved at an estimated cost of `307.59 crore.



Approval was granted for adjustments to the ceiling regulations for comprehensive construction services related to the construction of the legislative assembly, high court, secretariat and HOD towers.



A proposal to approve the L1 bids for 22 projects worth `22,607.11 crore was authorised by the cabinet. It also approved the implementation of CRDA board decisions for 37 projects worth `15,095.02 crore funded by the World Bank, ADB, HUDCO and KfW.



The cabinet approved proposals for repairs and restoration of mechanical and electrical items at Budameru Diversion Regulator in NTR district, at an estimated cost of `1.8 crore, and for flood protection works along the Budameru canal costing `37.97 crore.



The AP Innovation and Startup Policy (4.0) 2024-2029 was also approved by the cabinet to promote the state's innovation and startup ecosystem.



The cabinet approved investment proposals from M/s Premier Energies Ltd, M/s Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, M/s Lulu Global International and others to speed up projects in the state.



As for the Energy department, a proposal to set up 4000 MW renewable energy power projects in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 has been approved.



The cabinet approved the allocation of 350 hectares of forest land for the establishment of an off-stream closed-loop pumped storage project in Annamayya and YSR districts.



A joint venture agreement with NHPC for the setting up of new pumped storage projects and other renewable energy projects too won cabinet nod.



By another decision, the cabinet approved the allocation of 50 acres of land in Jammalamadugu for the development of the 'Oberoi Villas' resort by M/s Mumtaz Hotels Ltd, creating approximately 1,500 jobs.



The cabinet approved the allocation of 40 acres of land for the development of a resort by M/s Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd in Bhimili, Visakhapatnam, which will generate around 750 jobs over the next few years.



Administrative permission was given for 517 projects undertaken across Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts, which were affected by floods in August and September 2024. The projects would cost `63.73 crore.