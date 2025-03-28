Bypolls for local bodies in AP held peacefully

Vijayawada:Bypolls for several local bodies for various positions have been held by and large peacefully on Thursday, with tense situations prevailing at some places across AP.

The State Election Commission had notified elections for 65 positions in several local bodies. They have been successfully held for 55 positions. Elections for the remaining positions will be held on Friday.

Elections for the position of president has been held in 24 Mandal Praja Parishads out of the 28 notified for election. Elections will be held in the remaining mandals, including Gandlapenta, Ramagiri, Athili and Yelamanchali, on Friday.

Elections for the position of vice president had been held in 17 out of 23 mandals. Elections in the remaining mandals – Dagadarthi, Athili, Karempudi, Narasaraopeta, Eluru and Kaikaluru, will be held on Friday.

Elections for MPP co-opted members had been held in all notified 12 mandals.