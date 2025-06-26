By November, Every Person in AP Will Be Geo-Tagged, Aadhaar-Authenticated: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said state capital Amaravati is being built as an address for modern technology. “Plans are being made to make the capital a future city.”

“We would do this in such a way that no one can match it in technology, even after a hundred years,” Naidu asserted.

Addressing the FICCI national executive committee meeting here on Wednesday, he laid out a bold vision for the state’s future, emphasising a transition from the slogan of “Ease of Doing Business” to the “Speed of Doing Business.”

He described FICCI as the most-influential body in commerce, trade and policy-making, and stressed the value of platforms like DAVOS for fostering dialogue among politicians, business leaders and academicians.

The CM announced, “By November, every individual in Andhra Pradesh will be geo-tagged and Aadhaar-authenticated. Every family will be tagged as a unit, and every house will also be geo-tagged. In case of any disaster like a cyclone, we’ll be able to reach governmental support down to the household level.”

He said, “We’re creating a data repository, combining all state and central welfare schemes with personal data like assets, liabilities and profession. Over 40–50 parameters like humidity, temperature, water levels, air quality and cyclone alerts will be monitored in real time using AI. The idea is to use this data to build a model of governance for the rest of the country and even the world.”

The CM reiterated that economic reform and poverty eradication must go hand in hand. Citing the liberalisation spearheaded by late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a turning point in India’s economic history, he acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in providing the nation with a stable governance that has helped make India the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, is closely mirroring this national momentum. The state recorded 8.21 per cent GSDP growth in 2024–25, making it the second among the fastest-growing states. The state's per capita income has risen higher than the national average. Over the past year, the state secured Rs 9.62 lakh crore in fresh investments, with a potential for 8.79 lakh new jobs, he said.

Naidu cited major investment commitments from companies such as Ashok Leyland, Adani, JSW, Daikin, BPCL, LG, and Aramco, demonstrating the state's popularity as an investment destination.

The chief minister highlighted AP’s infrastructural prowess, with the erection of three greenfield ports and seven greenfield airports. He also outlined three industrial corridors— the Hyderabad–Bangalore, the Chennai–Bangalore, and the Visakhapatnam–Chennai.

"By 2047, Andhra Pradesh will be the No.1 state on all parameters," he prophesied.

Naidu said, “Our capital, Amaravati, is being developed as a green field city, where people can enjoy good health and a high life expectancy. We invite investors and visionaries to be a part of AP's future.”

The CM engaged in an interactive session with industry leaders, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s strengths in infrastructure, connectivity and policy support. He emphasized the need to reduce logistics costs and achieve mega-scale production in cost-effective ways, while ensuring product perfection.

On sports, Naidu underscored India’s growing global presence, the promotion of yoga and the ambition to host the Olympics. Indians, he said, have the talent and capacity. The prime minister is nurturing it well.”

Responding to a question on AI, the chief minister noted India’s rapid adoption to it, and said “Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with global universities, tech companies, and users to build a future-ready tech ecosystem.”

On rural empowerment, Naidu highlighted the “One Family, One Entrepreneur” model under the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and said, “Entrepreneurs have now become AndhraPreneurs,” underscoring the state’s mission to turn every family into a self-reliant economic unit through innovation, digitisation and inclusive growth.