Butterfly Park Takes Centre Stage in NTR District’s Eco-Tourism Push

Vijayawada: Mulapadu Butterfly Park in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district is emerging as a key eco-tourism destination, with authorities stepping up development works to improve infrastructure and visitor amenities. The works are being carried out under the supervision of the forest department, with support from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Friday visited the 50-hectare park and reviewed ongoing and completed works. He emphasised the need to balance eco-tourism with conservation and sustainability.

The collector inspected facilities such as the zipline, walking track and trekking routes, and discussed future plans with officials. He said eco-tourism plays an important role in protecting natural resources while supporting economic growth and social benefits.

Facilities, including a children’s play area, open gym, cycling track, yoga centre, water fountain, restrooms and drinking water systems have been developed. Efforts are also under way to expand nurseries and protect plant species in the park.

District forest officer G Satish and other officials were present.