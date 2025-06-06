Bus Overturns In Anakapalle, Injuring 30 Women SEZ Workers

Visakhapatnam: A bus carrying 30 women to a private company in Anakapalle’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) overturned near Krishnapuram in Yelamanchili on Friday, leaving several with injuries. Among the seriously injured were Thavva Lakshmi, Parvathy, Mounika, and T. Durga.

The women were admitted to hospitals in Anakapalle and Atchutapuram. R. Ramu, vice-president of CITU Anakapalle district, who visited the injured, said the bus was transporting workers from Darlapudi, Etikoppaka, Padmanabhapet, Pulaparthi, and Krishnapuram to their A-shift duties at Brandix 2 company when it overturned due to a steering failure.

The affected workers have demanded better medical care, paid leave during their recovery period, and an assurance from Brandix that buses will be properly maintained to prevent future mishaps.