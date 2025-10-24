Kurnool Bus Had 16 Challans For Traffic Violations

According to Telangana Traffic Police data, the vehicle had e-challans worth ₹23,000 for offences including overspeeding, dangerous driving, and wrong-side driving. It was also penalised for entering no-entry zones (9 instances) and unauthorised parking, besides disobedience of orders and failure to carry a driving licence.

As per per existing traffic regulations, private buses are prohibited from entering, exiting, plying, or idling on all arterial roads in Hyderabad and Secunderabad between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Bus was fit and had valid permits: AP Transport Department

The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department clarified that the private bus (Registration No. DD01 N0430) involved in the tragic fire accident near Chinnatekur on National Highway-44 was in good condition and had all valid documents.

Officials said the bus, registered under Kaveri Travels in Daman and Diu on May 2, 2018, had a valid tourist permit till April 30, 2030, fitness certificate till March 31, 2027, and insurance coverage till April 20, 2026.

“The bus was mechanically fit. The fire broke out after it crashed into a bike, causing a major blaze. A thorough probe is underway, and preventive measures will be taken based on the investigation report,” the Transport Department stated.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday near Chinnatekur on NH-44, Kurnool outskirts. Several passengers were charred to death after the bus caught fire following the collision.