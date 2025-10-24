Bus Fire: Road Transport Workers Demand ₹50-Lakh Ex Gratia

KAKINADA: All India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF) Eluru district president and secretary Chakrala Amar and J. Gopi have demanded that the government pay ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to families of every person who has died in the horrific bus mishap near Kurnool.



They demanded that the government take stringent action against the management of Kaveri Travels for the irregularities in converting a 43-seat bus into a sleeper coach in the state of Odisha.

Amar and Gopi charged that since governments are not providing better transport facilities to passengers, they are becoming victims of private travel operators. They went on to accuse transport department officials of turning a blind eye to the failure of private travel companies in adhering to safety standards, whether involving fitness, insurance or pollution control.

The AIRTWF leaders pointed out that ₹23,120 worth challans had been pending against the bus involved in the tragedy when it should have been seized by the road transport authorities. They charged that owners of private travel companies are running their buses against rules under the patronage of political leaders.