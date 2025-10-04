 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Bus Conductor Dies of Heart Attack on Duty in Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2025 11:07 AM IST

Conductor collapses while on Visakhapatnam-bound bus, succumbs during treatment

Bus Conductor Dies of Heart Attack on Duty in Vizianagaram
x
Bus Conductor Dasu
Vizianagaram: A bus conductor died of a heart attack while on duty at the Ramabhadrapuram RTC Bus Complex on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Dasu. He was on a bus traveling from Salur to Visakhapatnam when he suddenly collapsed in his seat shortly after the vehicle left the bus complex. Alert passengers and staff immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.
Despite efforts by doctors, Dasu passed away while undergoing treatment.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vizianagaram andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X