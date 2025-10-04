Bus Conductor Dies of Heart Attack on Duty in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A bus conductor died of a heart attack while on duty at the Ramabhadrapuram RTC Bus Complex on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dasu. He was on a bus traveling from Salur to Visakhapatnam when he suddenly collapsed in his seat shortly after the vehicle left the bus complex. Alert passengers and staff immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

Despite efforts by doctors, Dasu passed away while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.