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Bus Catches Fire in Vijayawada; Passengers safe

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 8:51 AM IST

The incident happened when the bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Ravulapallem

Bus Catches Fire in Vijayawada; Passengers safe
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Around 35 passengers had a miraculous escape after fire broke out in a private travel bus in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Around 35 passengers had a miraculous escape after fire broke out in a private travel bus in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. Sparks emanated from the battery would have triggered the fire, officials suspect.

On seeing the flames, passengers got down from the bus. However, no one was injured. The incident happened when the bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Ravulapallem. A fire tender from the nearby station near Nehru bus station rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within a few minutes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news bus fire accident Vijayawada news Fire fighters 
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