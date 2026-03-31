Bus Catches Fire in Vijayawada; Passengers safe

Hyderabad: Around 35 passengers had a miraculous escape after fire broke out in a private travel bus in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. Sparks emanated from the battery would have triggered the fire, officials suspect.

On seeing the flames, passengers got down from the bus. However, no one was injured. The incident happened when the bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Ravulapallem. A fire tender from the nearby station near Nehru bus station rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within a few minutes.