Burial, Cremation Grounds Across AP Set For Upgradation

VIJAYAWADA: The government has launched a state-wide drive to upgrade burial and cremation facilities across all urban local bodies, following directions from the high court in response to a writ petition.

Officials said 1,803 burial and cremation grounds have been identified within the ULB limits, underlining the scale of the exercise.

Principal Secretary to municipal administration and urban development, S Suresh Kumar, directed the officials to take up the work in mission mode, noting that the matter was under judicial scrutiny and ‘warning of action’ against lapses.

The government has mandated that all facilities be equipped with basic amenities, including toilets, water supply and lighting, within 15 days. Officials have been asked to address the deficiencies without delay.

Municipal commissioners have been asked to personally inspect the sites and submit compliance reports. ULBs have also been directed to conduct gap assessments and prepare proposals for additional infrastructure such as compound walls, sanitation systems and water supply.

A state-level committee has been constituted under the chief secretary with officials from MA&UD, Panchayati Raj and land administration departments to review progress and recommend measures.

The principal secretary said maintenance of burial and cremation grounds is a statutory responsibility under municipal laws and the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, and directed ULBs to accord the issue priority and ensure compliance within the stipulated timelines.