Vijayawada: Burglary in Pedaravuru temple, Rs 1 lakh worth ornaments stolen

Vijayawada: Burglars broke into the Sanctum Sanctorum of Bramarambha Sametha Malleswara Swamy temple in Pedaravuru village in Tenali and stole nearly ` 1 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments in the temple.



According to the police, three thieves broke into the temple around 1.50 am on Tuesday and stole Mangalsutra, Bottu and other silver and bronze ornaments that adorned the idol. Tenali taluk sub-inspector P. Koteswara Rao suspected that the thieves were a professional gang as they damaged the CCTV DVR after stealing the ornaments at the temple. The police registered a case under Sections 331 clause (4), 305 BNS and an investigation is underway.