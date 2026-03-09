Burglars Strike Two Houses, Decamp With Gold And Silver

Visakhapatnam: Burglars struck at two houses in north Andhra Pradesh and decamped with more than 400 grams of gold ornaments and about 1.5 kg of silver in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, miscreants targeted the locked house of B. Sujatha at Govada under Chodavaram police station limits in Anakapalle district on Saturday night and fled with around 330 grams of gold and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments.

Police said Sujatha, a staff nurse in Visakhapatnam, had left her house earlier in the day. Taking advantage of the locked premises, the burglars entered the house and stole the valuables. Police suspect the involvement of a local gang or someone known to the family. A case has been registered and a special team has been formed to investigate the burglary.

In another incident, burglars struck at the house of retired bank employee N.V.S. Rao at Rushikonda under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam city and made off with around 80 grams of gold ornaments.

Police said the miscreants entered the flat while the inmates were asleep. They removed the window grills and stole the gold ornaments kept in a wardrobe. A case has been registered and police are investigating to identify and apprehend the accused.

Mystery surrounds death of 13-year-old boy in Anakapalle

The body of a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly died of a gunshot wound, was reportedly moved from the spot where it was first found at Etikoppaka under Elamanchili Rural police station limits in Anakapalle district on Sunday. The body of the victim, a Class VI student from Etikoppaka, was initially spotted near a canal on the outskirts of the village around 3 pm.

People passing through the canal area noticed the body and circulated its photograph on a local WhatsApp group. By the time villagers reached the spot, the body had gone missing and the bloodstains at the location had reportedly been cleaned.

After a search lasting about 90 minutes, villagers found the body in bushes at another location, raising suspicions that the boy might have been murdered and that attempts were made to destroy evidence.

According to locals, the victim was originally from Tuni in Kakinada district. His father had died a few years ago and he had been staying with his uncle in Etikoppaka for his schooling.

Police said the boy had gone to a canal with friends for a swim on Sunday but did not return home for lunch.

Locals claimed that the victim had sustained a bullet injury to his chest after a country-made gun allegedly went off. Police suspect that a pellet fired from a country-made gun might have hit the boy. They are also examining whether a person involved in poaching wild animals in the area could be linked to the incident. Police reached the spot and called in the clues team to collect evidence. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

A special team has been formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the boy’s death.

Two die, girl injured in electric shock in Kurabalakota

Two persons died and a girl was seriously injured after an electric shock incident at Reddivevaripalle village in Kurabalakota mandal on Sunday during the Dandumaremma jatara.

Police said the victims had come to the village to attend the annual festival. Shankar Reddy and Padmavathamma of Gollapalle in Punganur mandal had visited their daughter Sunitha’s house in Reddivevaripalle for the occasion.

Sunitha had also invited her sister Anitha and brother-in-law Shivakumar, who work in Bengaluru, to attend the jatara. They arrived along with their daughters Likhitha Reddy and Madhupriya. Venkatesh (38), a native of Kongareddipalle in Chittoor town and their neighbour in Bengaluru, also accompanied them.

Police said the children were playing on a swing fixed in a room with a sheet roof on Sunday morning when the swing came into contact with an electric current due to a fault in the wiring.

Padmavathamma rushed to rescue the children but came into contact with the electrified swing and got stuck. Venkatesh tried to save her but also suffered a severe electric shock. Both died on the spot.

Madhupriya sustained serious injuries and was first shifted to the government hospital in Madanapalle and later moved to a private hospital for treatment.

Mudivedu police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. TRANSCO officials said the accident occurred after a damaged service wire inside the house came into contact with the iron swing. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Woman collapses, dies while travelling in bus

A woman passenger died while travelling in an APSRTC bus from Kovvuru to Jangareddygudem on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jyothi Reddy, who had boarded the bus at Gopalapuram. Police said she reportedly experienced breathing difficulty due to heavy crowding in the bus.

Fellow passengers attempted to assist her and informed the bus staff. She was later taken to the Area Hospital in Jangareddygudem, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.