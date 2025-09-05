Burglars Returns Money Stolen From Temple Hundi

ANANTAPUR: Burglars, who stole money from the hundi at the historic Musalamma Katta temple adjacent to Cheruvu Katta near Anantapur, dropped back the entire stolen amount along with a letter that their children had become seriously ill after the burglary.

According to information, burglars did a reconnaissance Musalamma Temple under B.K. Samudram police station limits and found large numbers of devotees putting in their offerings into the hundi. Last month, they broke the hundi following which the temple authorities complained to the BK Samudram police who registered a case and launched an investigation.

When the temple priests opened the temple on Friday, they found a bag containing a letter apart from ₹1,86,486 in cash and even coins. The unsigned letter mentioned that they (burglars) have kept not a single rupee of the stolen amount, as their children had fallen ill after they stole the amount from the Musalamma Temple.

Following the development, devotees of the temple said it is the power of the temple’s Goddess that completed the thieves to return the money stolen from the hundi.