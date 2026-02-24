Burglars Loot Gold, Cash as Family Asleep on Terrace in Kavali

Nellore: Unidentified burglars decamped with 224 grams of of gold ornaments, one kilogram of silver and ₹50,000 in cash from a house in the Paturu area of Kavali town in SPSR Nellore district during the early hours of Tuesday.

The theft occurred at the residence of Peruri Ramesh on Ponnuruvari Street near Haimavathamma Rice Mill while the family was asleep on the terrace. The miscreants allegedly forced open the main door, entered the house and fled with the valuables.

The burglary came to light in the morning, following which the family lodged a complaint. Police from the Kavali One Town station visited the spot, examined the scene and registered a case.

A Clues Team and dog squad were deployed as part of the investigation. Police said efforts were under way to identify and apprehend the accused.